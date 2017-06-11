Solving the U.S. Open's parking puzzle at Erina

What you need to know to solve the U.S. Open's parking puzzle at Erin Hills U.S. Open officials plan to shuttle thousands of fans from two remote parking lots to Erin Hills. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2sP9x0q Parking is being readied at the Blue Ribbon Circle area of Pabst Farms, just west of Highway 67 in Oconomowoc, where fields are being mowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.