Personal Defense Network Partners with USCCA

Friday Jun 2

The arrangement, announced today, provides special access to industry-leading resources for members of the respective groups, including professional personal defense training via web-based streaming video as well as in-person training classes, personal defense insurance, personal defense expos, expert editorial content, and more, immediately and significantly extending the reach of both organizations in the personal defense market. The move provides members of both groups with unprecedented membership value through soon-to-be-announced membership benefits and offerings.

