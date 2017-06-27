Alpla continues buying spree with Italy's Propack

Europe's leading packaging producer, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian specialist in blow molded bottles and caps, injection molded parts, preforms and tubes, has returned to the acquisition trail for the third time this year. In February, Alpla acquired the Romanian manufacturer of PET preforms for drinks, food and non-food products Star East PET srl.

