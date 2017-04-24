Mom, 57, charged with running opioid ring from kitchen

One of the biggest drug dealers between West Bend and Fond du Lac, Wis., just north of Milwaukee may be a 57-year-old woman who authorities say dealt pills and heroin from her purse at her kitchen table. Lori Merget, of Campbellsport, Wis., her son and six others were charged Friday in Washington County, Wis., with conspiracy to sell heroin and other narcotics, or possessing with intent to deliver the drugs that customers said Merget has been selling for years.

