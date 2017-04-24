Manitou Americas partners with Yanmar to offer remanufactured engines
Manitou Americas Inc. , West Bend, Wisconsin, has partnered with Yanmar , Adairsville, Georgia, to offer remanufactured engines under the XPRT Genuine Parts brand name. Remanufactured engines are specifically designed to fit any Gehl or Mustang branded machines operating in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
West Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stickichild
|26
|Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|4
|Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|renee
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC