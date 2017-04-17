Man cuts brother with sword Monday, April 17
WEST BEND, WI Police have a 22-year-old man in custody after a standoff in West Bend. According to authorities, the suspect cut his brother with a sword and threatened him with a gun around 2am Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of stendahl exteriors (Feb '16)
|May 9
|Disgruntled resident
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stickichild
|26
|Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|4
|Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|renee
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC