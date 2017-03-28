Fifteen-year-old pleads no contest in 2016 shooting of other teen
A Madison teenager accused of shooting another teen in the back has pleaded no contest to two charges in the case. Police say the suspect, who was 14 years old at the time, shot a 17-year-old in the Traceway Drive area on August 19, 2016.
