Fifteen-year-old pleads no contest in...

Fifteen-year-old pleads no contest in 2016 shooting of other teen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WKOW-TV

A Madison teenager accused of shooting another teen in the back has pleaded no contest to two charges in the case. Police say the suspect, who was 14 years old at the time, shot a 17-year-old in the Traceway Drive area on August 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar '17 Geo k Weissler 2
News More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stickichild 26
News Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Oh No You Di-nt 4
News Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lawrence Wolf 29
Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08) Jul '16 renee 2
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all West Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Bend Forum Now

West Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

West Bend, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC