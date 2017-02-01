Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tra...

Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tracey Berg as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Employers Holdings, Inc. , America's small business insurance specialist, today announced the appointment of Tracey Berg as its executive vice president, chief information officer. Berg has over 25 years of experience leading technical innovation and transformation.

