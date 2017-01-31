Wisconsin Man Offers Trump Supporters Free Trip to NYC
A Wisconsin native living in New York City is offering Trump supporters from his home state the opportunity to cash in on a free weekend trip to the Big Apple. Dan Backhaus, who grew up in West Bend, Wis., extended the invitation in a Facebook post Sunday, offering free room and board to any willing Wisconsinite who backs President Donald Trump.
West Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With...
|Oct '16
|Stickichild
|26
|Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket...
|Sep '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|4
|Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who...
|Aug '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|renee
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|is robert mastak deceased (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|boss1234
|1
