Tram system used to rescue residents ...

Tram system used to rescue residents from West Bend house fire

Friday Dec 30

A home was completely destroyed and three people, including a police officer, were injured in a late Wednesday house fire on Silver Lake in West Bend, WISN reported. Calls about the fire on the 5500 block of Silver Lake Drive, west of 18th Avenue, came in at about 11 p.m. A West Bend police officer was the first on the scene.

West Bend, WI

