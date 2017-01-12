Tram system used to rescue residents from West Bend house fire
A home was completely destroyed and three people, including a police officer, were injured in a late Wednesday house fire on Silver Lake in West Bend, WISN reported. Calls about the fire on the 5500 block of Silver Lake Drive, west of 18th Avenue, came in at about 11 p.m. A West Bend police officer was the first on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
West Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With...
|Oct '16
|Stickichild
|26
|Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket...
|Sep '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|4
|Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who...
|Aug '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|renee
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|is robert mastak deceased (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|boss1234
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC