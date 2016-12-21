Even with holiday creep, Black Friday is a big shopping day
Stores open their doors Friday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier. Many stores are offering the same deals as in previous years, like $19.99 boots that remain a big attraction, cashmere sweaters, and sheets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More States Passing Laws Allowing Firearms With...
|Oct '16
|Stickichild
|26
|Panic Mode: LA Times Poll Shows Trump Skyrocket...
|Sep '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|4
|Trump staff shake-up highlights a candidate who...
|Aug '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|Review: Healing Elements Day Spa (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|renee
|2
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|is robert mastak deceased (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|boss1234
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC