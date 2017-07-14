Weslaco sailor's widow, son had chanc...

Weslaco sailor's widow, son had chance to say - goodbye'

One of the last things that Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez watched just hours before he was killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald was a video of his wife and son saying goodbye. At a kitchen table on Monday inside her husband's humble boyhood home, where photos of the happy family of three were stacked neatly and in chronological order, Dora Hernandez referred to the couple's final moments together as a source of strength during a time of mourning.

