USDA Issues Mexican Fruit Fly Warning
WESLACO A citrus expert is asking residents living in Hidalgo and Cameron counties to throw away citrus grown at home this season. Texas A&M Kingsville Citrus Center researchers said a quarantine issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the Mexican fruit fly is affecting certain parts of the Rio Grande Valley.
