Uber to begin services in Valley
Months after Lyft, the ride-hailing company, began operating in the Rio Grande Valley, Uber now will begin service in the Valley. Uber works through an app on cell phones that connects people with drivers once a ride to a certain location is requested.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May '17
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
