First Responder Offers Tips to Stay S...

First Responder Offers Tips to Stay Safe Outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KRGV

WESLACO Many people will be celebrating Independence Day by barbecuing, but first responders want people to be mindful of how much time they spend outside. First responders said on hot days, like Tuesday, it's easy to suffer heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leather shop May '17 Amy 1
Melissa Villarreal (Jan '17) Apr '17 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr '17 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC