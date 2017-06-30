Family lays to rest Weslaco sailor He...

Family lays to rest Weslaco sailor Hernandez

MERCEDES, Tx- Leon Hernandez, 2, son of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez reaches over to touch his father's flag draped casket with his mother Dora Martinez Hernandez after the church funeral services at Sacred Heart Parish Thursday July 06,2017 in Mercedes. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MERCEDES, Tx- Leon E. Hernandez, 2, son of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez is held by his mother Dora Martinez Hernandez after the church funeral services at Sacred Heart Parish Thursday July 06,2017 in Mercedes.

