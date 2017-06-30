A hero's welcome:' Solemn procession brings Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez back home
U.S. Navy veteran Hal Jones, bottom right, salutes a hearse carrying the body of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez at the start of a procession for the fallen sailor Saturday July 1, 2017 at the McAllen-Miller International Airport. Hernandez is one of seven sailors who was killed on June 17 aboard the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off of Japan when a cargo ship ran into the vessel.
