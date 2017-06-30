A hero's welcome:' Solemn procession ...

A hero's welcome:' Solemn procession brings Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez back home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: TheMonitor.com

U.S. Navy veteran Hal Jones, bottom right, salutes a hearse carrying the body of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez at the start of a procession for the fallen sailor Saturday July 1, 2017 at the McAllen-Miller International Airport. Hernandez is one of seven sailors who was killed on June 17 aboard the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off of Japan when a cargo ship ran into the vessel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leather shop May '17 Amy 1
Melissa Villarreal (Jan '17) Apr '17 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr '17 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC