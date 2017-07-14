14 Valley School District Employees' Identities Possibly at Risk
WESLACO Several Rio Grande Valley school districts are on alert after employee names and Social Security numbers were found to be at risk. The TASB is notifying employees from 14 different Valley school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May '17
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal (Jan '17)
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC