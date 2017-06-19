Weslaco sailor remembered as patriot

Weslaco sailor remembered as patriot

This is how family and friends of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez described the Weslaco sailor who died on Saturday while aboard the USS Fitzgerald. News of his death, one of seven as a result of a collision involving the U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Japan, has left the Rio Grande Valley community in a state of mourning over the loss of one of its own.

