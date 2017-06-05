Weslaco Police Asking Public to Identify Burglary Vehicle
Weslaco police are asking the public to identify a vehicle allegedly used in a burglary. The burglary happened in May at Rudy Silva Elementary School on the 1000 block of W. Mile 10 North.
