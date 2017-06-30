Weslaco hit-and-run incident sends woman to ICU

A 25-year-old woman was sent to the intensive care unit on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in what law enforcement authorities believe was an intentional act of violence, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jena Palacios. Sheriff's officials believe the incident occurred at approximately 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies reportedly responded to a hit and run at Mi Tierra Drive in rural Weslaco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.