Stories of sailors killed in destroyer-container ship crash
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. Douglass is one of the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC