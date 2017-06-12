Stories of sailors killed in destroyer-container ship crash

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. Douglass is one of the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

