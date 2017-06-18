Sleeping sailors on USS Fitzgerald awoke to a calamity at sea
Hundreds of sailors were asleep in their berths on board the US Navy destroyer Fitzgerald when a cargo ship struck it broadside off Japan, inflicting severe damage that nearly sank the destroyer, investigators said Sunday. After a search through twisted wreckage and flooded cabins, the Navy said it had recovered the bodies of the seven sailors who had been declared missing after the accident early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC