Police searching for Weslaco robbery suspect

Tuesday Jun 6

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a male involved in an aggravated robbery that took place Monday evening. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. in the First Aid Station convenience store, at 2721 W. Business Highway 83. The suspect entered the store wearing a red polo cap, red shirt, long-sleeve undershirt and blue jean pants.

