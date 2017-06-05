Police searching for Weslaco robbery suspect
Police are asking the public for help in identifying a male involved in an aggravated robbery that took place Monday evening. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. in the First Aid Station convenience store, at 2721 W. Business Highway 83. The suspect entered the store wearing a red polo cap, red shirt, long-sleeve undershirt and blue jean pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC