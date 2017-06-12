Palmview terminates city manager desp...

Palmview terminates city manager despite lingering questions over contract

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: TheMonitor.com

The city officially cut ties with City Manager Ramon Segovia who was placed on administrative leave in April following a review of the city's administration found it lacked proper policies and procedures. The city commissioners, by a 3-2 vote, approved a resolution to terminate Segovia during a city council meeting Tuesday.

