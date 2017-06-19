Navy Sailor Could Have Saved Himself, Chose to Save His 'Kids' or Die Trying
Gary Rehm, 37, called the sailors on the USS Fitzgerald his 'kids.' And when his kids were trapped after the collision with a container ship, he sacrificed himself to save them.
