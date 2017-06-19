Navy plans memorial for fallen U.S. sailors in Japan: Weslaco, RGV community offering support
As details remain unclear on the funeral arrangements for U.S. Navy sailor Noe Hernandez, local, state and military efforts to recognize the seven servicemen who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald on Saturday are progressing.
