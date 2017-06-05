Hurricane Expo prepares Valley residents for next storm
South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative in-conjunction of the National Weather Service in Brownsville hosted the Rio Grande Valley Hurricane Ready Expo on Saturday. Jeremy Hinck, South Texas College physical science professor and event coordinator said the main reason for the event was to reach out to the 1.3 million RGV residents about resources available to them.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
