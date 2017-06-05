Hurricane Expo prepares Valley reside...

Hurricane Expo prepares Valley residents for next storm

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: TheMonitor.com

South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative in-conjunction of the National Weather Service in Brownsville hosted the Rio Grande Valley Hurricane Ready Expo on Saturday. Jeremy Hinck, South Texas College physical science professor and event coordinator said the main reason for the event was to reach out to the 1.3 million RGV residents about resources available to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leather shop May 26 Amy 1
Melissa Villarreal Apr '17 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr '17 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC