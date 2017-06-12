Grand jury no bills sheriff's deputy ...

Grand jury no bills sheriff's deputy accused of child abuse

A Hidalgo County grand jury decided against indicting a county sheriff's deputy Thursday, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said. The grand jury returned with a no bill decision, meaning they decided that the evidence presented by the district attorney's office was insufficient to indict Jayson Andrew Rivera of the one count of injury to a child.

