GAO Reports Shortfalls in Agricultural Workers' Rights Continue
WESLACO A reissued government watchdog group report shows more needs to be done to protect domestic and foreign agriculture workers in the U.S. "I worked with all sort of produce, like onions, that's what was popular when I came over here," he said. "I used to work in a group with people with irrigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC