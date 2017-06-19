EDITORIAL: RGV sailor had calling to serve us all; we must have public ceremony for him

Noe Hernandez's class photos from the 2009 Weslaco High School yearbook include the JRTOC alum with fellow cadets at a 2008 football game. Noe Hernandez's class photos from the 2009 Weslaco High School yearbook include the JRTOC alum with fellow cadets at a 2008 football game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.