Edcouch-Elsa superintendent to retire

Edcouch-Elsa superintendent to retire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Dr. Richard Rivera is planning to retire as superintendent of schools from Edcouch-Elsa ISD, a decision that comes after a 50-year career in education. He started in 1967 as a teacher in Weslaco and eventually worked his way up to assistant principal and principal at several campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leather shop May 26 Amy 1
Melissa Villarreal Apr '17 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr '17 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC