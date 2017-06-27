County orders flags flown at half-sta...

County orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Weslaco sailor

All Hidalgo County buildings will join state buildings in flying its flags at half-staff to honor Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez, who died in an accident involving his Navy destroyer and a container ship off the coast of Japan, County Judge Ramon Garcia ordered. The directive by Garcia goes into effect Monday and will last until Hernandez is buried -- a date that has yet to be set.

