Body of Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez ...

Body of Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez returned to Rio Grande Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: TheMonitor.com

In a solemn, private ceremony, Hernandez' body arrived at McAllen Miller International Airport aboard a commercial aircraft where he was transferred to a hearse and taken to an unknown location, escorted by a contingent from the McAllen Police Department. It's been two weeks since Hernandez and six of his fellow sailors were killed when a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leather shop May '17 Amy 1
Melissa Villarreal (Jan '17) Apr '17 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr '17 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC