Body of Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez returned to Rio Grande Valley
In a solemn, private ceremony, Hernandez' body arrived at McAllen Miller International Airport aboard a commercial aircraft where he was transferred to a hearse and taken to an unknown location, escorted by a contingent from the McAllen Police Department. It's been two weeks since Hernandez and six of his fellow sailors were killed when a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May '17
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal (Jan '17)
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
