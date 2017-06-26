Arrest made in Weslaco hit-and-run
Authorities with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office believe a feud between two Weslaco women ended in one being hospitalized with serious injuries and the other arrested for aggravated assault. Jena Palacios, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Mariah Nicole Garcia on Wednesday evening in an earlier hit-and-run incident that sent a 25-year-old woman to the intensive care unit at a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May '17
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC