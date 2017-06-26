Arrest made in Weslaco hit-and-run

Authorities with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office believe a feud between two Weslaco women ended in one being hospitalized with serious injuries and the other arrested for aggravated assault. Jena Palacios, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Mariah Nicole Garcia on Wednesday evening in an earlier hit-and-run incident that sent a 25-year-old woman to the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

