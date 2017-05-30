Albert Austin Taber
Albert Austin Taber, 85, of Alamo, Texas, died at the Aurora House in Weslaco, Texas, Jan. 20, 2017. Albert was born Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leather shop
|May 26
|Amy
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr '17
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr '17
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC