Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Sti...

Weslaco Announces Cleaning Budget Still Available

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

WESLACO The city of Weslaco said it still has 50 percent of its cleaning budget left after taking on a couple of big projects. Joe Pedraza with the Code Enforcement Department told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they still has available funds after several clean sweep events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Villarreal Apr 29 DGA Ratts Ass 2
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr 18 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr '17 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC