STC's expansion to create space for Mid-Valley growth

Tuesday May 2

From left: EJ Melendez, a project engineer for the South Texas College expansion at the Mid-Valley campus, updates campus administrator Daniel Montez on Monday, April 24, about the status of construction for the new health professions and sciences building. WESLACO - In addition to more programs and accommodations, a $34 million expansion project here at South Texas College has the potential of making room for a 3 percent annual increase in enrollment, according to Mid-Valley campus administrator Daniel Montez.

