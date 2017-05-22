Sheriff's Division Chief reassigned after allegations of nepotism raised
A supervisor with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office was transferred to a different department after it was determined he was in violation of the county's nepotism policy. Former Division Chief Joel Rivera, the uncle of recently suspended deputy Jayson Andrew Rivera, was reassigned effective May 1 to the budget and finance department of the sheriff's office, sheriff's officials confirmed.
