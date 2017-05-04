San Benito seeks approval for downtow...

San Benito seeks approval for downtown grant program

The City of San Benito's Economic Development Corporation has to sign off on a new program offering grants to help downtown merchants spruce up their storefronts. On Tuesday night, city commissioners postponed a report on the new program to await approval from the EDC, the program's funding source, Mayor Celeste Sanchez said after the meeting.

