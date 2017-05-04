San Benito seeks approval for downtown grant program
The City of San Benito's Economic Development Corporation has to sign off on a new program offering grants to help downtown merchants spruce up their storefronts. On Tuesday night, city commissioners postponed a report on the new program to await approval from the EDC, the program's funding source, Mayor Celeste Sanchez said after the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr 29
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr 18
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC