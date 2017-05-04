Online mapping keeps track of sugarcane aphid movement
The sugarcane aphid has already been reported infesting sorghum in the lower Rio Grande Valley and lower Gulf Coast this year, and is expected to move into Central Texas and eventually the Texas High Plains, potentially infesting all of Texas' sorghum-producing regions by late summer. A minuscule pest few Texas farmers had ever heard of three years ago has quickly gained notoriety as the most important insect pest of grain and forage sorghum in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Villarreal
|Apr 29
|DGA Ratts Ass
|2
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|Apr 18
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC