Online mapping keeps track of sugarcane aphid movement

The sugarcane aphid has already been reported infesting sorghum in the lower Rio Grande Valley and lower Gulf Coast this year, and is expected to move into Central Texas and eventually the Texas High Plains, potentially infesting all of Texas' sorghum-producing regions by late summer. A minuscule pest few Texas farmers had ever heard of three years ago has quickly gained notoriety as the most important insect pest of grain and forage sorghum in Texas.

