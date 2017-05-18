IDEA high schools rank among nation's most challenging

Tom Torkelson, founder and CEO of IDEA Public Schools, during an announcement Friday, May 5, 2017, in Weslaco, that five of the district's school are in the top 10 of the Washington Post Most Challenging High Schools list for 2017. Students and staff celebrate the announcement Friday, May 5, 2017, in Weslaco, that five of the district's school are in the top 10 of the Washington Post Most Challenging High Schools list for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.