Weslaco school board hires new insurance agents

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: TheMonitor.com

School board members split the vote this week when opting to hire new insurance agents, effectively replacing eight years of Valley Risk Management consulting Weslaco ISD. In a 4-3 vote, the board opted to contract San Antonio-based SWBC Investment Services from a pool of five firms considered during Tuesday evening's regular board meeting.

