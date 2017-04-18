Suspended deputy; division chief's nephew, still receiving pay
The nephew of a high-ranking sheriff's official continues to receive a paycheck as the internal affairs investigation into whether he violated employee policy in connection with child abuse allegations winds down, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E."Eddie" Guerra said. Jayson Andrew Rivera, nephew of Hidalgo County Sheriff's office Division Chief Joel Rivera, is expected to rejoin his fellow deputies as soon as the internal affairs investigation into allegations he beat a child so severely he left bruises on his body comes to a close.
