Six sentenced for roles in drug cartel, money laundering

Four Rio Grande Valley residents and two Mexican nationals were sentenced for their roles in a money-laundering operation for drug cartels. Roosevelt Antonio Faz, 49, and Ted Cantu, 48, both of Donna; Sandra Haro, 37, of Edinburg; Guillermo TreviA o, 44, of Weslaco; Maria Elena BoA illa-Torres, 41, of Puente de Camciclan, Mexico; and Erwin Rolando Contreras-Mata, 27, of Reynosa, Mexico; all pleaded guilty Aug. 31, 2016, according to court records.

