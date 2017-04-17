Potential Trade Changes Could Affect Valley Businesses
WESLACO One Rio Grande Valley businessman is concerned with how the future of trade between U.S. and Mexico will affect his way of life. Stratfor reports Mexico's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, Juan Carlos Baker, told the World Trade Organization, Mexico might erase trade barriers with Brazil and Argentina.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ismael smiley Alvarado
|5 hr
|Sally
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|looking for
|Mar '17
|oldfriend
|1
|need help in getting a pomeranian puppy
|Feb '17
|vicente55
|1
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan '17
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
