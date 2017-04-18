Police: Man may face charges in fatal crash
Charges are now pending for a Weslaco man involved in a Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a local woman. Sergeant Bernie Garza, spokesman for the Weslaco Police Department, said a 36-year-old man from Weslaco may be facing charges for the incident that occurred just after 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Expressway 83. According to Garza, it was in the vicinity of the Westgate overpass in Weslaco where the man drove his vehicle onto the expressway's entrance ramp and crashed into the car of Priscilla Ann Jimenez-Trejo.
