Police: Man may face charges in fatal...

Police: Man may face charges in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Charges are now pending for a Weslaco man involved in a Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a local woman. Sergeant Bernie Garza, spokesman for the Weslaco Police Department, said a 36-year-old man from Weslaco may be facing charges for the incident that occurred just after 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Expressway 83. According to Garza, it was in the vicinity of the Westgate overpass in Weslaco where the man drove his vehicle onto the expressway's entrance ramp and crashed into the car of Priscilla Ann Jimenez-Trejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ismael smiley Alvarado Apr 18 Sally 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr 4 Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar '17 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC