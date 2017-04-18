Mid-Valley mom struck, killed in Expressway crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident on Thursday as the mother of an 11-year-old boy who was also struck in the collision. Bernie Garza, spokesman for the Weslaco Police Department, confirmed that Mid-Valley resident Priscilla Ann Jimenez-Trejo, 42, was killed Thursday morning when a vehicle struck the woman and her son while they were standing on the shoulder of Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

