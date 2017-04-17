Mexican Program Helps Escort Deportee...

Mexican Program Helps Escort Deportees Home Safely

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KRGV

WESLACO Tamaulipas officials said people being deported from the U.S. are being kidnapped, robbed and extorted on the streets of Reynosa. A Honduran couple told CHANNEL 5 NEWS how cartel smugglers wait for people to leave the migrant shelter so they can rob or kidnap them.

