Mexican Program Helps Escort Deportees Home Safely
WESLACO Tamaulipas officials said people being deported from the U.S. are being kidnapped, robbed and extorted on the streets of Reynosa. A Honduran couple told CHANNEL 5 NEWS how cartel smugglers wait for people to leave the migrant shelter so they can rob or kidnap them.
