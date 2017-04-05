Matthew Odam's South Texas Taco Tour ...

Matthew Odam's South Texas Taco Tour | The Feed

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Last April I traveled much of the state checking out some of the best barbecue Texas had to offer .This year, I'm swinging down to South Texas for a taco tour. I'd call it a Rio Grande Valley Taco Tour, but my trip will take me to Laredo, which is too far northwest to qualify.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) 9 hr Hmmmm 8
looking for Mar 10 oldfriend 1
need help in getting a pomeranian puppy Feb '17 vicente55 1
Melissa Villarreal Jan '17 Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Hidalgo County was issued at April 05 at 5:05AM CDT

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC